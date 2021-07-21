Pegasus Row | Mamata Banerjee: “I have plastered my phone to prevent phone tapping”
Madhya Pradesh: Stampede-like situation at vaccination centre
Raj Kundra arrested in porn apps case
Manipur activist Erendro Leichombam released from prison on Supreme Court order
BJP- Congress War Of Words Over Pegasus Spyware
Pegasus Row | Mamata Banerjee: "I have plastered my phone to prevent phone tapping"
World's richest man, Jeff Bezos, travels to space in his own rocket
Madhya Pradesh: Stampede-like situation at vaccination centre
Explained - What is Israeli Spyware Pegasus?