World News Wrap | Trump meets Republicans ahead of key vote on immigration legislation

Updated: June 20, 2018 7:29:04 am

Trump, US Republicans meet amid furor over immigrant children: The US President, who is facing severe criticism for the detention of children separated from their immigrant parents at the country’s border with Mexico. The meeting was held before a key vote on the immigration legislation. “The US will not be a migrant camp,” was Trump’s view. Mismanagement, climate change and drought are some of the reasons India is facing the worst water crisis in its history. At least 600 million people are facing severe water scarcity. According to reports, 75 per cent of the households in the country do not have drinking water. The crisis is expected to worsen.