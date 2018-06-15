World news wrap: Five notable absentees in FIFA World Cup 2018, sanctions to stay on North Korea

Updated: June 15, 2018 7:26:34 am

Pompeo says sanctions stay on North Korea for now: Tough sanctions will remain on North Korea until its complete denuclearisation, Pompeo said on Thursday, apparently contradicting the North’s view that the process agreed at this week’s summit would be phased and reciprocal. World Cup 2018: Five Notable Absentees: Italy goalkeeper Gianluiggi Buffon, Alexis Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Aubameyang are some of the key players who won’t be playing at the FIFA World Cup 2018. Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive in Chester: Meghan, who married the monarch’s grandson in a glittering ceremony at Windsor Castle last month, travelled with the queen by the Royal Train to northwest England for a day of events.