World news wrap: Fashion designer Kate Spade dies aged 55, Saudi women get first driving licences

Updated: June 6, 2018 7:11:07 am

Fashion designer Kate Spade dies aged 55: American fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment by her housekeeper in an apparent suicide, news media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Footage shows extent of damage from Guatemala volcano as death toll rises to 69: Rescuers pulled survivors and bodies from the charred aftermath of the powerful eruption of Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire, as the death toll rose to 69 Monday and was expected to go higher.

Saudi women get first driving licences: The surprise move to issue driving licenses to 10 women early comes as four iconic Saudi women’s rights activists who had campaigned for the right to drive remain under arrest, facing possible trial.