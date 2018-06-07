World news wrap: Facebook confirms data sharing with Chinese firms, secluded resort chosen for Trump-Kim summit in Singapore

Updated: June 7, 2018 7:46:15 am

Facebook confirms data sharing with Chinese firms: Facebook Inc said Tuesday it has data sharing partnerships with at least four Chinese companies including Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone maker, which has come under scrutiny from US intelligence agencies on security concerns.

Secluded resort chosen for Trump-Kim summit in Singapore: The summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un will be on Singapore’s southern island of Sentosa, the White House said as preparations accelerated for next week’s event.

Volcano baby rescue: Guatemalan authorities have made a ‘miracle’ rescue as a baby girl was pulled from the rubble of a home levelled by an eruption of the Fuego volcano which has burned across villages burying residents in lava and ash and wiping out entire families.