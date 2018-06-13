World News Wrap — Trump-Kim Summit: The hidden messages you missed in these gestures

Updated: June 13, 2018 10:41:42 am

Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit in Singapore: The US President and the North Korean leader met at the “neutral” destination on Tuesday. With the world watching, they shook hands, smiled for the cameras and agreed to further bilateral ties. This was the first meeting between leaders of the two countries since the Korean War in 1950. North Korea has vowed denuclearization, while Trump said the US would provide security to the country and halt military exercises in South Korea. Trump has invited Kim to the White House.

In other news, Kenyan musician Mutinda Muteti is using his music to try and help patients recover in Nairobi Women’s Hospital. The 26-year-old, who plays the guitar and piano, is employed by the hospital to use music to ease the pain. “It is healing, consoling. You feel some relief,” says one patient.