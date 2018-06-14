World News Wrap | ‘Football in the only victor’: US, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup

Updated: June 14, 2018 8:27:05 am

‘No longer a nuclear threat from North Korea’: US President Donald Trump, on his return from Singapore after meeting Kim Jong Un, said there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Just landed – a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea.” During the Summit between the leaders, Kim promised to denuclearise but did not specify the details.

Kidnappings and killings of journalists on the rise in Pakistan: Journalists are under threat from the Pakistan Army, according to reports. The latest example is the alleged abduction of Gul Bukhari, a critic of the Army. While freedom of expression is enshrined in the Constitution, authorities draw a line for content on social, print and broadcast media. Pakistan ranks 139 on the Press Freedom Index, out of 180 countries.

US, Mexico and Canada win bid to host 2026 World Cup: The three countries will be hosting the World Cup in 2026. In a joint statement, the countries said: “The beautiful game transcends borders and cultures. Football, today, is the only victor.” It will be the first expanded tournament, featuring 48 teams, against the usual 32. Morocco missed out for the fifth consecutive time.