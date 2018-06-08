World news wrap: Click here to know what’s happening across the globe

Updated: June 8, 2018 8:06:13 am

Death toll climbs to 99 in Guatemala eruption: Emergency crews pulled more bodies from what remained of villages devastated by the eruption of Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire on Wednesday, but time was quickly running out to find survivors as the confirmed death toll rose to 99 with nearly 200 still missing.

Trudeau on how G7 leaders will negotiate with Trump: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he expects “frank and sometimes difficult” conversations with US President Donald Trump on US tariffs at the upcoming G7 summit.

Refugees tackle plastic waste in one of the biggest refugee camps in the world: Action is gearing up around the world from countries banning plastic bags to companies vowing to cut their usage of plastic yet still more efforts are needed to both reduce and recycle plastic, say, environmentalists.