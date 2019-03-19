Will definitely try to work as much as possible like Manohar Parrikar: Goa CM Pramod Sawant After hours of hectic negotiations by the BJP leadership with the MGP and Goa Forward Party in the wake of CM Manohar Parrikar's death on March 17, Pramod Sawant took oath as the new Chief Minister of Goa at the Raj Bhavan in Panaji today.

