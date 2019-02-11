Why N Chandrababu Naidu is fasting in Delhi

News Video
Naidu drags Modi’s wife name for comments on son Lokesh
Taking exception to the Modi addressing him as “father of Lokesh” at a rally in Guntur, Chandrababu Naidu launched a counter-offensive by dragging Jashodaben into the row.
Chidambaram explains Rahul’s farm loan waiver policy
After the book launch Chidambaram in a candid chat with The Indian Express talked about the pan India farm loan waiver promised by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
All government institutions are under threat: Dinesh Trivedi
Dinesh Trivedi spoke exclusively to The Indian Express about the recent Kolkata dharna and reacted to BJP's allegations of Bengal government not allowing the choppers of their leaders to land in the state.
Undaunted Chidambaram targets Modi govt in new book
Former finance minister P Chidambaram has come up with his new book 'Undaunted - Saving the Idea of India.' The book was released by former vice president Hamid Ansari at an event attended by Dinesh Trivedi, Salman Khurshid and others.
WATCH: What PM Modi said in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha hit out at the Opposition targeting the Congress party. He also took the opportunity to list out the various schemes his government has launched over the past five years.
Congress says will abolish Triple Talaq law if voted to power
The Congress will strike down the proposed law against the "triple talaq" instant divorce practice if it wins the upcoming national elections, party leader Sushmita Dev said on Thursday, drawing sharp reactions from the ruling BJP.
Modi runs away when challenged: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi makes fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at AICC Minority Convention
Hailstorm, heavy rainfall lash parts of Noida
Heavy rains and hailstorms lashed parts of Noida on Thursday afternoon. The meteorological department had predicted thundershowers along with hail.
Massive fire broke out at Metro Hospital Noida
A massive fire broke out at the Metro Hospital & Heart Institute located in Noida’s Sector 12 on Thursday afternoon. However, there were no reports of casualties or injuries. .
Robert Vadra grilled by ED in money laundering case
Robert Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with a case of alleged money laundering related to properties in the UK worth 1.9 million pounds. Vadra, was grilled by the ED for over five hours on Wednesday.
Mamata holds dharna, accuses Centre of misusing CBI for political vendetta
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is holding an indefinite protest following the CBI's attempt to interrogate the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.
Will retire the day PM Modi leaves politics: Smriti Irani at Words Count festival
Union Minister Smriti Irani said she will “leave Indian politics” the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi decides to “hang his boots”. See More: https://indianexpress.com/videos/
BJP launches ‘Bharat ke Mann ki Baat, Modi ke Saath’
Public feedback to form blueprint for BJP's ‘Sankalp Patra’ for 2019 elections
Seemanchal Express derails in Bihar, 6 killed
Six people died and over 50 were injured after nine bogies of the Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar. A spokesperson of East Central Railway cited rail fracture to be the cause behind the derailment of the train.
Explained: Here’s how the Modi govt budgeted for elections
Budget 2019: Indian Express Rural Affairs Editor Harish Damodaran and Consulting Editor Shaji Vikraman take a deep dive and explain fine prints of the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in Lok Sabha today.
Two IAF pilots dead as Mirage 2000 aircraft crashes at HAL airport in Bengaluru
Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed on Friday after a Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft on a test sortie crashed at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru.
Budget 2019: No income tax for those earning upto Rs 5 lakh, announces FM
Presenting Budget 2019, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced that all persons earning up to Rs 5 lakh will not be required to pay income tax any more.
Budget 2019: How the Modi government is expected to make farmers happy
Ajay Kakra, Director - Food and Agriculture, PWC explains what is expected in a package for farmers that is expected to be announced in Budget 2019.
Opposition candidates allege irregularities in Jind bypoll counting
Polling agents of two candidates alleged irregularities during the counting of votes of the Jind bypoll on Thursday. Police dispersed protesters
