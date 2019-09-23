When Yashwant Sinha Lashed Out at a Chief Minister

News Video
Karnataka’s Gollarahatti village to felicitate MP, after barring his entry
Pemmanahalli Gollarahatti village in Pavagada, Tumkur had attracted infamy after for denying entry to Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy citing his "inferior caste."
Visually-Impaired Music Teacher, Enters Limca Book of Records
Yogita Arun Tambe, 34-year-old visually impaired music teacher from Mumbai created a world record for playing 50 instruments in 49 minutes. Yogita is proficient in tabla, dholki, nagara, dimdi, halagi, dholak, nashik dhol and ghungru among others.
Yashwant Sinha interview: ‘Was sent back from Srinagar because they felt I was dangerous like terrorist’
Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha was recently sent back to Delhi from Srinagar airport, with authorities saying his visit can disturb law and order situation in the Valley.
This villager has built a World War II museum in his home in Nagaland
The Indian Express visits the home of BK Sachu, a retired teacher in Kohima Village who has a built a museum of his private collection from the battlefield of Kohima — one of the fiercest campaigns of World War II.
PM Modi, Mongolian President unveil Lord Buddha’s statue via video conferencing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga, jointly unveiled a statue of Lord Buddha at Gandan Monastery in Ulaanbaatar through video-conferencing from Prime Minister Modi's residence in New Delhi.
Public Safety Act against Farooq Abdullah | What is Public Safety Act
The J&K administration has slapped the stringent Public Safety Act on detained former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, describing him as a “threat to public order” as the lockdown in the Valley entered its 40th day.
PM Narendra Modi turns 69: A timeline of his political journey
As PM Narendra Modi celebrates his 69th birthday today, let's look at his political journey.
Ravish Kumar interview | ‘Zero credibility of news channels today’
Senior journalist Ravish Kumar, who won the Ramon Magsaysay Award recently, spoke to The Indian Express. In a candid conversation, Ravish talked about his journey in NDTV, the role of journalists in society.
Engineers’ Day: Sir M Visvesvaraya the builder of dams, bridges and a nation
To appreciate the contributions of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. India celebrates September 15 as National Engineers’ Day. Deemed as the father of engineers by many, Visvesvaraya is remembered as a pre-eminent engineer of India.
Conjoined by birth, Jagga-Balia leaves AIIMS after two years
Four-year-old, Jagga and Balia were born with fused brain and skull, a condition known as craniopagus. With the coordination of 33 faculty members, 42 resident doctors and 50 nursing staff, the AIIMS managed to separate the twins in two part surgery.
Murder charges dropped in Tabrez Ansari Case: A timeline of the Jharkhand mob-lynching case
Description: The video shows the timeline of the 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari's mob lynching case that started in June 2019. Ansari was tied to a pole, assaulted and allegedly forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman".
Ganesh Visarjan 2019: India bids adieu to Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi
On the occasion ofAnant Chaturdashi, the country bid their adieu to Lord Ganesha after10-days of festivities and much fanfare. Devotees immerse Ganpati idols (Visarjan) in water and mark the end of the festival.
Govt likely to ban single-use plastic. How dangerous plastic is for climate?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said India would put an end an to the use of single-use plastic in coming years.
What is article 371. How is it different from Article 370. What special provisions Northeast has
Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Centre will "not touch" Article 371 of the Indian Constitution that is applicable to the Northeast.
Prakash Javadekar: Target of $5 trillion has given a roadmap | 100 Days of Modi 2.0
On the completion of 100 days of Modi government , Union Minister Prakash Javadekar held a press conference listing out the achievements of the government. Javadekar said that the target of $5 trillion has given a roadmap.
Madhya Pradesh government to allow people to adopt cows | Project Gaushala
After corporate companies and NRIs, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to turn to the state’s people to seek donations for its ‘Project Gaushala’ by letting them adopt cows.
100 Days of Modi 2.0: Dilution of Article 370 biggest achievement
On the completion of 100 days of Modi government , Union Minister Prakash Javadekar held a press conference listing out the achievements of the government.
From Sindh to Supreme Court: Ram Jethmalani, veteran criminal lawyer dies
Veteran lawyer and former Union law minister Ram Jethmalani passed away at the age of 95. He had mastery in the criminal law and was known as one of the highest-paid lawyers in India. He fought several high profile cases.
Best is yet to come; India is with you, PM Modi tells ISRO team
In a bid to boost the morale of ISRO scientists, Modi said, “I have lived the moment with you when communication with spacecraft was lost. Our courage has become stronger. Our determination to touch moon has become even stronger.”
