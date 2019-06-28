What should be done to double Indian farmers income by 2022

News Video
Don’t expect tax breaks will come in Budget 2019
Nitin Baijal, Director, Deloitte India – Personal Tax, says that you shouldn't expect a major tax break in the upcoming Budget.
‘Flying Wallendas’ cross Times Square on high wire
Two siblings from the famed Flying Wallendas safely crossed Times Square on a high wire strung between two skyscrapers 25 stories above the pavement.
Heavy rains lash Ludhiana
Ludhiana today registered a maximum of 43.5 degrees Celsius , five degrees above normal. The showers caused mercury levels to dip, bringing relief from the heat.
Girish Karnad passes away at 81
Veteran actor and playwright Girish Karnad passed away at his Bengaluru residence today. He was 81.
RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.75%
The Monetary Police Committee of the RBI Thursday unanimously decided to reduce repo rate — the rate at which it lends to banks — by 25 basis points from 6 per cent to 5.75 per cent. The bank also changed the monetary policy stance from neutral to ac
What is Nipah virus infection? What is the cure?
A 23-year-old was diagnosed with Nipah virus on Tuesday, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said. The patient's serum samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for further testing and had come back positive.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces free travel for women in buses, metro
The Delhi Chief Minister has said that his government is seeking to make travel free for women on public buses and the Delhi Metro.
Modi Cabinet portfolios announced: Who gets what
A day after Narendra Modi was sworn in for a second term along with 57 ministers, portfolios of the new ministers were announced.
Nirmala Sitharaman appointed as Union Finance Minister
PM Modi-led govt appointed Nirmala Sitharaman as the Union Finance Minister in the central government. The former Union Defence Minister will be stepping into Arun Jaitley's shoes who has excused himself citing health reasons.
‘Wall of Greetings’ for PM Modi over his Lok Sabha victory
BJP leader Vijay Goel set up a 'Wall of Greetings' for public to write their message for Narendra Modi over his victory in the Lok Sabha elections.
Balasore MP Sarangi hogs the limelight at swearing-in ceremony
Pratap Chandra Sarangi, a first-time MP from Balasore in Odisha, was sworn-in as Minister of State in the second Modi government.
S Jaishankar becomes India’s Foreign Minister
Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar was allocated the External Affairs ministry as the Modi government announced the portfolios on Friday.
WATCH: Smriti Irani takes oath as Cabinet Minister
Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, Thursday took oath of office as a cabinet minister at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She was sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind.
WATCH: BJP chief Amit Shah takes oath as Cabinet Minister
BJP chief Amit Shah Thursday took oath of office as cabinet minister at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Amit Shah was sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind.
WATCH: Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday took oath of office and secrecy at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Narendra Modi takes charge for a second term as PM
Narendra Modi took over as the country's PM for a second term on Thursday at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtraparti Bhavan. He was sworn in along with other Union ministers.
Congress spokespersons to stay away from TV debates for a month
After Congress' dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections, party media chief Randeep Surjewala announced no spokesperson will participate in television debates for a month
Here is what will happen at PM Modi’s swearing in today
Narendra Modi will be taking oath as the 16th prime minister of India on May 30 at 7 PM. The ceremony will take place at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
