Coronavirus Update Oct 24: India records 53,370 new Covid-19 cases; total caseload at 78,14,682
Coronavirus Update: 54,366 Covid-19 cases reported on October 23
After Kanhaiya, JNU’s Sandeep Saurav joins electoral battle in Bihar | JNU in Bihar Election
No Social Distancing, Crowd Without Masks: Bihar Election rallies flout Covid measures
List of Bollywood stars who moved to HC against news channels
What prohibition? Women ask tough questions of CM Nitish Kumar
How a Punjabi zamindar shaped Durga puja festivities at a Bengal temple
Coronavirus Update Oct 24: India records 53,370 new Covid-19 cases; total caseload at 78,14,682
No Social Distancing, Crowd Without Masks: Bihar Election rallies flout Covid measures