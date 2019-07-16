What is a lunar eclipse? Is it safe to view it with naked eye?

News Video
Pakistan reopens airspace; how this will impact Indian airlines
Pakistan reopens its airspace: Indian carriers together lost over Rs 550 crore due to the restrictions that had resulted in longer flight times and higher fuel burns. A chunk of this was for flag carrier Air India which lost Rs 491 crore till July 2.
North Bihar reels under severe flood, 4 dead, over 18 lakh affected
Heavy floods have ravaged Bihar, where four people have lost their lives and over 18 lakh have been affected. North Bihar districts of Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, Darbhanga, Supaul and Kishanganj are hit worst.
ISRO’s mission Chandrayaan-2 suspended
Chandrayaan-2 was GSLV Mk-III's biggest and the most keenly-awaited launch. But it will now have to wait.
Darjeeling toy train’s heritage tag under threat, UNESCO to send team
As per UNESCO guidelines, Reactive Monitoring teams are sent in when a World Heritage Site is in danger and may require to be removed from the prestigious global list.
How to file ITR; list of documents needed
Income tax return filing is mandatory if gross total income (before allowing deductions under section 80C to 80U) exceeds Rs 2,50,000 in a financial year.
India, Pakistan meet at Wagah border to discuss Kartarpur corridor
The meeting comes amid differences between the two sides over a range of issues, including a bridge at Zero Line on the Indo-Pak border at Dera Baba Nanak. So far, three rounds of technical-level discussions have been held.
Assam floods: Over 8 lakh people affected, Army called in
The Army was deployed in Assam as the flood situation in the state worsened, affecting nearly 8.7 lakh people across 21 districts.
What has led to lowering of tensions along Sino-Indian border
Tensions on the Sino-Indian border, which snowballed into a crisis at Doklam in 2017, have come down dramatically after the informal summit between the leaders of the two countries at Wuhan in April 2018.
These kids run a bank and they are saving big
The bank is run by the children and for the children. Over 5000 children in India have opened their accounts and managed to save over Rs 15,00,000.
7 yrs to life in jail: UP panel drafts tough law on mob lynching, onus on officers
Recommending jail terms ranging from seven years to life imprisonment for assailants and up to three years for dereliction of duty by a police officer or district magistrate, the Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission has drawn up a stringent law.
Borders melt as soldiers cross minefield to handover boy’s body from India to PoK
Fearing that the body would decompose, the Indian side wanted the handover on Wednesday from Gurez.
Mamata Banerjee declares ‘Save Water Day’
Mamata Banerjee has declared that July 12 will be observed as 'Save Water Day'.
Did umpiring error cost MS Dhoni his wicket in Ind vs Nz semifinal?
MS Dhoni's run out in the penultimate over proved to be one of the turning points in India's semifinal loss against New Zealand in the world cup 2019
Centre proposed tenancy law
The proposed law advocates appointing district collector as rent authority and heavy penalty on tenants for overstaying.
Death Penalty For Child Abuse
The amendments cover 21 kinds of sexual crimes that come under the definition of aggravated penetrative sexual assault against children.
Congress MLAs in Goa join hands with BJP
With this, the ruling BJP ‘s strength in the Assembly swells to 27, and the strength of the Congress which won 17 seats in 2017, stands reduced to five. Two Congress MLAs had joined the BJP earlier.
World Population Day: Facts about India
July 11 is observed as World Population Day. It is observed on July 11 as on this day in 1987, the world population reached five billion
CBI raids Indira Jaising and Anand Grover’s residences
Officials said the searches are taking place at the Nizamuddin residence and office of Jaising, the office of the NGO in Jangpura and an office in Mumbai from 5 in the morning.
Karnataka Crisis: Shivkumar’s Mumbai show
Karnataka's political crisis has shifted to Mumbai as Shivkumar tries to meet and negotiate with the 10 Congress rebel MLAs on Wednesday.
Advertising