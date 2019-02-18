What Delhi citizens think of Kejriwal’s bonhomie with leaders he called corrupt

News Video
I stand by what I said, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to withdraw his statement on the Pulwama attack despite criticism.
I stand by what I said, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to withdraw his statement on the Pulwama attack despite criticism.
Pulwama terror attack: What is Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terror group that attacked the CRPF convoy
Jaish-e-Mohammed, led by Maulana Masood Azhar, orchestrated one of the worst terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley. In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, a look at what the JeM stands for and how India, Pakistan and China have responded to it.
Modi says terrorists will pay for Pulwama attack, Opposition backs govt
A day after the Pulwama attack that killed at least 40 CRPF jawans, PM Narendra Modi said those who committed the heinous act will pay “a heavy price”. The Congress said the Opposition stands united in it support for the government and the jawans.
PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express
PM Narendra Modi Friday flagged off Vande Bharat Express (Train 18), a high-speed train that will run from New Delhi to Varanasi.
Woman kisses Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Valsad
During a rally in Gujarat's Valsad, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was kissed by a woman on the stage.
Breaking News | J&K: 26 CRPF men killed in Awantipora blast, JeM claims responsibility
At least ten CRPF personnel were killed and after their convoy was attacked by "suicide bomber" in south Kashmir on Thursday.
AAP disappointed with SC verdict — What Kejriwal said
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today said his government could take legal recourse & appeal against the Supreme Court judgment delivered today on who controls the administration of Delhi.
Breaking News | J&K: 10 CRPF men killed in Awantipora blast, JeM claims responsibility
At least ten CRPF personnel were killed and after their convoy was attacked by "suicide bomber" in south Kashmir on Thursday.
How Karnataka has swung between BJP and Congress
Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a look at how the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) have performed in the state
Karol Bagh tragedy shows how Delhi hotels flout fire safety rules
According to the Delhi Fire Services, at least 250 hotels and most nursing homes in the national capital are operating in complete violation of fire norms.
Save The Democracy: A show of Opposition’s strength at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar
A host of opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury attended the rally organi
I wish Modi becomes Prime Minister again: Mulayam
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav Wednesday created a flutter in the Lok Sabha when he said he wished to see Narendra Modi back as prime minister, a sentiment acknowledged by the BJP leader with folded hands.
Elephant rescued from cess pit
An elephant fell into a cess pit at Thekkady in Kerala. The elephant pack had strayed near the cess pit at the boat landing site in the tourist spot. The converter slab gave away when the elephant stepped on it.
Lion Attacks Two In Gujarat Village
Two persons sustained minor injuries after they were attacked by an Asiatic lion which was spotted in coastal Madhavpur village of Porbandar district on Tuesday morning
Our chowkidar not chor but pure: Rajnath Singh
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his 'chowkidar chor hai' remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing an event, Singh said "I want to say that our prime minister is not chor, but pure.
Farmer, unemployment, and the elections. Explained
This session of Express Explained cover the issues of farmers, unemployment, and the elections. We join in a conversation with Yogendra Yadav.
17 dead in massive fire at Delhi hotel
At least 17 were killed after a fire engulfed the top floor of Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh. Several others were injured.
PM Modi serves poor children in Vrindavan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today served food to underprivileged schoolchildren in Vrindavan. He also unveiled a ceremonial plaque to mark the serving of "3rd billionth meal" by Akshaya Patra Foundation at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir campus
Advertising