We’ve made EVMs a football, it’s you & I who’re voting: CEC Sunil Arora

Party is bigger than country for Congress: AAP’s Gopal Rai
Labour & Employment Minister Gopal Rai said, “Congress' final announcement shows that it is hell bent on helping BJP, it seems for them party is bigger than the country. Could it be that Congress has made an unofficial alliance with the BJP?”
No alliance with AAP in Delhi, announces Sheila Dikshit
Delhi former chief minister Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday announced that there will be no alliance between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
I’ve decided to quit politics under tremendous pressure, will not join any other party: BJD MP Tathagata Satpathy
While speaking to ANI on his decision to quit active politics, Tathagata Satpathy said, “I have decided to quit active politics under tremendous pressure from my son, to focus on journalism. Won’t change my opinion, will not join any other party.”
Protest against 13-point roster system: What is it all about
The 13-point roster system takes each department of a university as a unit...and implements the recruitment and reservation policy for teachers keeping the department as a unit.
Delhi residents form a human chain for India-Pakistan peace
Groups of citizens, social activists, artists and students, under the banner of 'Citizens Against War,' came together to rally for peace between India and Pakistan on 4th March. The members of the group formed a human chain at Jantar Mantar in ND.
We hit terror targets, can’t count casualties: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa
Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said, when the IAF plans to hit the target, they hit the target, otherwise why would Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan have responded, if we dropped bombs in the jungles why would he respond.
President Kovind presents ‘President Colours’ to Air Force Station, Hakimpet and 5 Base Repair Depot
President Ram Nath Kovind presented ‘President Colours’ in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Monday. He presented it to Air Force Station, Hakimpet and 5 Base Repair Depot. The event was held at Sulur Air Force Station.
Opposition brought a smile to Pakistan’s face by questioning airstrike: Amit Shah
Surat (Gujarat), Mar 03 (ANI): While addressing a public rally in Gujarat’s Surat city today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah spoke on the Indian Air Force (IAF) air strikes.
Smriti Irani worked more than the person who actually won in Amethi: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several development projects in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi today. While addressing a public rally in Amethi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We might have lost election here but we won your hearts.
There must be difference between terrorists, extremists & political parties: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik
Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Satya Pal Malik today requested political parties to maintain the right conduct and said that there must be a difference between terrorists, extremists and political parties.
AK-203 rifle is joint-venture of India, Russia & will be made in Amethi: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several development projects in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi today. While addressing a public rally in Amethi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “One of the most advanced rifles in world AK-203 will be made in Amethi.
Kupwara encounter: Mortal remains of Inspector Pintu Kumar Singh en route to his hometown
The mortal remains of Inspector Pintu Kumar Singh, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Kupwara district on March 01 is en route to his home town Begusarai from Patna airport.
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returns to India
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned to India of Friday night. The IAF pilot was in captivity for over two days. The Indian Air Force has said it was happy that the pilot was released as per the Geneva Convention.
Standing ovation for IAF pilot Abhinandan’s parents inflight
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's parents, who are on their way to Amritsar were given a standing ovation by passengers inflight. Varthaman will be released by Pakistani army today at the Wagah border.
Social media firms not to allow their platforms to be misused to weaken country’s morale: RS Prasad
Union Law Minister asked social media platform to remove the humiliating videos of the Wing Commander Abhinandan.
Union Cabinet approves J&K Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the Union Cabinet have approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019
Whatever we intended to destroy, we got result: Air Vice Marshal on IAF aerial strike
Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said, “Premature to say number of casualties on the camp, whatever we intended to destroy we got that result”. On February 26, IAF conducted aerial strike in which terror training camps of JeM were destroyed.
‘Pilot project ho gaya, abhi real karna hai’: PM Modi at Vigyan Bhavan
PM Narendra Modi said, “Pilot project hone ke baad scalable kiya jata hai, to abhi abhi ek pilot project ho gaya, abhi real karna hai, pehle to practice thi”. Prime Minister Modi then gave standing ovation to winners of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize.
