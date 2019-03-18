News Video
Manohar Parrikar’s final journey today, mortal remains being taken to BJP office in Panaji
Manohar Parrikar, four-time Goa chief minister and former defence minister, passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.
Preparations underway at Prayagraj for Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘Ganga-Yatra’
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will start a 3-day long ‘Ganga-Yatra’ from Chhatnag in Prayagraj to Assi Ghat in Varanasi. She will start the 140-km long rally on a steamer boat.
We need more people like Manohar Parrikar in Indian politics: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad mourned over sudden demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. He said, “Manohar Parrikar’s demise is a big loss for Indian politics. It is necessary to have more people like him in Indian politics.”
Manohar Parrikar was not just a great leader but also a great human being: Suresh Prabhu
Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu expressed his grief over the demise of Parrikar. Prabhu said, “It is really unfortunate to not have him around anymore. He was my good friend.”
Always appreciated CM Parrikar’s work despite being in opposite party: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed his condolences on the demise of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar and said, “I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely death of Manohar Parrikar Ji.
Former IAS officer Shah Faesal launches his political party ‘Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Movement’
Former IAS officer from J&K Shah Faesal launched his political party ‘Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement’ today. 2010-batch civil servant resigned from his post earlier this year. Faesal also launched crowd funding campaign for his party.
Manohar Parrikar, Goa CM and ex-defence minister, passes away
Manohar Parrikar passed away at his Panaji residence Sunday evening. He was battling pancreatic cancer over the past year. Parrikar served as chief minister thrice and also in the Union cabinet as Defence minister.
In Assam, turtles are breeding again – in temple ponds
Jayaditya Purkayastha of Help Earth, a Guwahati based NGO and Pranab Malakar, the caretaker of a 500-year-old temple are working extensively towards survival of the endangered turtles.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Odisha
While addressing a rally in Bargarh, Odisha, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slammed Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rising unemployment and their “utter failure” to create job opportunities to youths.
Express Adda with Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group, and Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor, The Indian Express.
Before LS campaign, Nara Lokesh seeks blessings in Andhra Pradesh
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh sought blessings at holy places of different religions. He offered prayers at a temple, a mosque and a church in Andhra Pradesh’s Mangalagiri.
Naqvi hits back at Congress for contradictory statement on PM Modi
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit back at Congress and Rahul Gandhi for what he said were contradictory statements on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Naqvi said, “Congress party itself is giving contradictory statement.
Have to fix India’s job crisis, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said interacted with healthcare professionals at 'National Health Convention' in Raipur today.
Modi’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme is handout to 15-20 richest businessmen in India, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “Healthcare is, in a sense, a foundation. So, we have to ensure that foundation is built firmly. Congress government in 2019 is dramatically going to increase amount of money we put into health care and education
Mumbai bridge collapse claims six lives
In another civic tragedy in Mumbai, a portion of a foot overbridge collapsed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in south Mumbai on Thursday evening. Six people were killed and more than 30 injured.
Rahul Gandhi addresses Fishermen Parliament in Kerala
Congress president Rahul Gandhi flagged off his election campaign in Thrissur, Kerala. Rahul attended a Fishermen Parliament and addressed the community.
Alliance is not in Congress DNA, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Naqvi commented on Congress alliance with other parties, saying: “There are so many lumps in the alliance that even election will come to an end but the lumps in alliance will remain puzzled, along with Congress and whoever is involved in it.”
India, Pakistan delegations arrive at Attari-Wagah border for talks on Kartarpur corridor
Delegations of India and Pakistan arrived at the integrated check post at Attari-Wagah border to hold talks over Kartarpur corridor. This is the first delegation-level meeting between the two sides since the Kartarpur corridor project was approved.
Haryana Congress chief declines Kejriwal’s alliance offer, says AAP has no base in state
Responding to Kejriwal’s offer of an alliance with Congress in Haryana, party’s state chief Ashok Tanwar said the Congress does not require support of any other party to defeat BJP in Haryana.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here’s when you will vote
With the Election Commission announcing dates to the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections beginning in April, here's where you can check when you will have to go out and vote.
