We are proud to field Sadhvi Pragya against Digvijaya Singh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ex-CM Shivraj Chouhan said, “You (Cong) defamed saffron, you meted out inhumane torture to a daughter of India and you misused laws. So I say this with full responsibility that yes, BJP fielded Sadhvi against Digvijaya, we're proud of her.”

