Watch: Swara Bhasker at Express Adda

Actress Swara Bhasker who is riding high on the recent success of her multi-starrer Veere Di Wedding is at the Express Adda. The actress is known for taking challenging roles and has portrayed numerous characters with ease on the silver screen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTLYSE7sg8Q&feature=youtu.be Actress Swara Bhasker who is riding high on the recent success of her multi-starrer Veere Di Wedding is at the Express Adda. The actress is known for taking challenging roles and has portrayed numerous characters with ease on the silver screen.