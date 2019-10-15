News Video
Air Quality in Delhi reaches ‘poor’ category
With a dip in mercury in the national capital, air quality recorded in ‘Poor’ category on October 15. According to Air Quality Index (AQI), major pollutants particulate matter 2.5 remains at 214 and particulate matter 10 at 211.
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval having candid conversation with Chiefs of Defence Forces
NSA Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy having a candid conversation at DRDO Bhawan for 41st DRDO Directors Conference.
Sunny Leone spotted with her babies outside play school in Mumbai
The sizzling Sunny Leone was seen outside the play school with her kids in Mumbai on Oct 15. Sunny Leone looked stunning in all white attire with silver stilettos. She was accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber.
Watch: Unknown miscreant throws ink on MoS Ashwini Choubey
An unknown miscreant spilled ink on Minister of States for Health Ashwini Choubey on October 15. He was on his visit to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) to see dengue patients when the incident occurred.
WATCH: Ink thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Choubey in Patna
As Choubey was boarding his vehicle to leave the premises, two youth reportedly threw ink at him and escaped. It was not immediately known who was behind the attack and if any arrests have been made.
Massive fire engulfs plastic factory in Gujarat’s Kutch
Massive fire broke out at plastic factory in Gujarat's Kutch on October 14. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flame. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.
Dastan-e-Mahabharat: Hindu story, Muslim storytellers
In a toxic environment where hate crimes are on the rise, these Muslim artistes believe their challenge is to find a way to overcome social divisiveness and help create a sane and more understanding society.
World’s most expensive Merc has 3.5 lakh diamonds
The world's most expensive Mercedes Benz S Class with 3.5 lakh CZ diamonds was showcased in India during the third Bharat Diamond Week at Bharat Diamond Bourse complex BKC Mumbai.
Haryana elections | Rohtak | ‘Business down but will vote for BJP
The Jat agitation, aimed at their inclusion in the Other Backward Classes (OBC), spawned violence across the region for almost ten days, resulted in at least 30 deaths and extensive damage to property.
Haryana elections: What wrestlers want from politicians
With the ruling BJP fielding two big names of the game Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt, the aspiring wrestlers in Haryana only hope for better sporting facilities.
Yogeshwar Dutt: My ideology matches with BJP
In an interview with The Indian Express, Dutt says he wants to solve the issue of water scarcity in the region and also work for the upliftment of sports.
I’m a refugee but enjoy India’s freedom: Dalai Lama
While speaking to ANI in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on October 13, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama spoke about freedom. He said, "We enjoy freedom living in India, in one way I am a refugee but I enjoy Indiaís freedom."
4 national-level hockey players killed in road accident in MP’s Hoshangabad
Four national level hockey players died in a car accident in the wee hours of October 14. The accident took place in MPís Hoshangabad. Three people have been injured in the accident. Further details are awaited.
Dushyant Chautala: My party will get mandate, no question of alliance
Haryana elections: Much is at stake for JJP founder Dushyant Chautala as he takes on BJP after being expelled from INLD. Dushyant is contesting Haryana assembly elections from Uchana Kalan which is considered a stronghold of the BJP.
Typhoon Hagibis wreaks havoc in Japan, leaves at least 19 dead
Typhoon Hagibis brought heavy destruction across Japan as it left at least 19 dead and more than a dozen missing. Typhoon Hagibis is being considered as the strongest typhoon to hit Tokyo since 1958.
Haryana elections: Babita Phogat vs Satpal Sangwan
With two Sangwan and one Phogat in fray, people in Charkhi Dadri appear a little confused as to who they see as their future MLA. But the constituency certainly will throw an exciting poll battle.
Modi-Xi summit Day 2, As it happened
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President XI Jinping extended their talks on the second day of second India-China informal summit in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu.
Forbes Top-10 Richest Indians 2019: Mukesh Ambani is the Richest Indian
Mukesh Ambani is named the richest Indian for the 12th year in a row. His net worth stood at $51.4 billion. Industrialist Gautam Adani has jumped eight spots to end at second position with an income pegged at $15.7 billion.
A day with Chandro Tomar, Prakashi Tomar | Shooter Daadi | Saand ki Aankh
The story of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, India's oldest sharp shooters, has inspired Anurag Kashyap to make a film on their life. The Indian Express spent a day with the shooter daadis in Baghpat to know more about their journey.
PM Modi welcomes Xi to India, plays perfect host at Mahabalipuram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Chinese president Xi Jinping in Mahabalipuram for an informal summit. The two leaders held talks while touring the historical monuments in Mahabalipuram. They also attended a cultural show, later.
