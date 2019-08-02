VG Siddhartha: From a coffee planters son to a coffee czar

News Video
Rajya Sabha passes UAPA Amendment Bill
The UAPA Bill is an anti-terror legislation that seeks to designate an individual as a “terrorist”. The Rajya Sabha passed it with 147 votes in favour and 42 against it.
What changes will the new medical bill bring?
Once the NMC Bill is enacted, the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, will stand repealed. The Bill provides for just one medical entrance test across the country.
Heavy rainfall lashes Vadodara
A Staggering 499 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8 am Thursday and a swollen Vishwamitri river left nearly 90 percent of Vadodara inundated. The city was marooned as flight operations were suspended.
Additional forces in Kashmir and panic over Article 35 A
The Centre has approved sending in additional 100 companies of additional police forces to Jammu and Kashmir with a view to “strengthen CI grid as well as for maintaining law and order.
Triple Talaq passed in Rajya Sabha
Nearly two years after the Supreme Court set aside the centuries-old practice of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat, The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 got the stamp of Parliament.
Unnao rape case: Is the accident a big conspiracy to silence the victim?
A day after the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed in a road accident, the Rae Bareli police Monday lodged an FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Manoj.
How India’s Big Cats Earned Their Stripes Back
On the occasion of International Tiger Day on July 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released All India Tiger Estimation 2018. The quadrennial survey said the tiger population in India has increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018. A rise of 33 %.
No, Chandrayaan-2 didn’t send Earth’s images
A reverse image search on Google showed that most of the pictures in question were either illustrations or stock images lifted from websites including NASA. Another set of images doing rounds were, in fact, taken by astronauts from the ISS.
Why Indian medical students are going to China
Over the years, China has emerged as a destination for foreign students. Cheaper fees, easy admissions are luring Indian medical students towards China.
Meet Indian-origin faces in new UK cabinet
Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel and Alok Sharma are among the three Indian-origin ministers soon to be inducted into the UK government by new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
MS Dhoni and Sakshi’s links with Amrapali Group
Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni was a director and a 25 percent shareholder in an Amrapali group company. The Amrapali Group has been accused of raising funds from investors for housing projects but failing to complete and deliver the same.
Ahmedabad based restaurant starts using robots to serve food
Bhushan Junagade, operations manager at Indian Swag said sales have almost trebled and footfall has increased by nearly 60 percent in the two months since they introduced the robots.
In USA, Imran Khan greeted by largest gathering of Pak-Americans
Pakistan PM Imran Khan is on his maiden trip to the US during which he will hold talks with Donald Trump and reboot bilateral ties that were hit after the US president publicly criticised Islamabad.
Eliminate those who have looted Kashmir: Satya Pal Malik urges J&K youth to drop guns
During a speech in Kargil, J&K gorvernor, Satya Pal Malik urged the youth in Kashmir to drop guns.
Colonel V N Thapar on his Kargil martyr son’s demise
Captain Vijayant Thapar, was shot in the head on June 29, 1999 during the Kargil War’s Knoll assault, the Thapars still feel the “vacuum” of his loss.
Congo: WHO declares Ebola outbreak a global health emergency
Wednesday's declaration was sparked by confirmation of a case in Goma, a Congo city of more than two million people on the border with Rwanda.
Abandoned wives demand law against fraud NRI husbands
Activists and civil societies have slammed the government for turning a blind eye towards cases of NRI-abandoned wives. Many are still waiting for the bill, that offers them a ray of hope for the distressed women facing harassment in marriage.
Many casualties in arson attack at Japan studio
A fire broke out in a famous animation studio in Kyoto after a suspect spread an unidentified liquid that set off the blaze. Police are investigating the man on suspicion of arson.
Review Jadhav death order: ICJ tells Pakistan
In a massive victory for India, the International Court of Justice has granted consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and directed Pakistan to review and reconsider the conviction and sentence of Jadhav. Pakistan’s judge was the lone dissenter.
