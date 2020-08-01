Top News July 31: Sushant Singh Rajput case; Rajasthan politics, Reactions on NEP 2020 and more
Watch how Eid al-Adha was celebrated at Delhi’s Jama Masjid | Bakrid 2020
Coronavirus on July 31, India’s Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 64.54%
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty in trouble; will the case go to CBI
COVID-19 recovered women cops report back to duty in Hyderabad
Watch how Eid al-Adha was celebrated at Delhi's Jama Masjid | Bakrid 2020
Coronavirus on July 31, India's Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 64.54%
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty in trouble; will the case go to CBI
Top News July 31: Sushant Singh Rajput case; Rajasthan politics, Reactions on NEP 2020 and more