Standing ovation for IAF pilot Abhinandan’s parents inflight
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's parents, who are on their way to Amritsar were given a standing ovation by passengers inflight. Varthaman will be released by Pakistani army today at the Wagah border.
Social media firms not to allow their platforms to be misused to weaken country’s morale: RS Prasad
Union Law Minister asked social media platform to remove the humiliating videos of the Wing Commander Abhinandan.
Union Cabinet approves J&K Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the Union Cabinet have approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019
Whatever we intended to destroy, we got result: Air Vice Marshal on IAF aerial strike
Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said, “Premature to say number of casualties on the camp, whatever we intended to destroy we got that result”. On February 26, IAF conducted aerial strike in which terror training camps of JeM were destroyed.
‘Pilot project ho gaya, abhi real karna hai’: PM Modi at Vigyan Bhavan
PM Narendra Modi said, “Pilot project hone ke baad scalable kiya jata hai, to abhi abhi ek pilot project ho gaya, abhi real karna hai, pehle to practice thi”. Prime Minister Modi then gave standing ovation to winners of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize.
Parts of missile only carried by PAF’s F-16 recovered inside Indian territory: Air Vice Marshal
“One Pakistani F-16 was shot down by an IAF MiG 21 Bison Aircraft. East of Rajouri, parts of F-16 have been recovered, inside Indian territory”, said Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor during joint statement of Indian Amry, Navy and Air Force.
Project pilot complete: PM Modi
Minutes after Pakistan decided to release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an event in the national capital said, "Abhi Abhi Ek Pilot Project Pura Hua Hai."
MiG 21 Pilot Missing, One Pak Aircraft Shot Down | Breaking News
MiG 21 Pilot Missing: In a very brief press statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.
Modi washes feet of sanitation workers, but numbers show sad state
Prime Minister Narendra Modi washed the feet of sanitation workers who worked at the Kumbh mela, but sanitation workers in India won't see their working conditions improve as a result.
India confirms air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Pakistan
India's foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said on Tuesday that the Indian Air Force had struck at a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp. India also said that the strike was a 'non-military preemptive' strike.
Armed forces suffered due to criminal negligence by previous govt: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the armed forces and national security suffered due to criminal negligence before his government came to power in 2014, in an attack directed at the Congress.
Drone show at Akash Ambani’s wedding party
Akash Ambani is celebrating his wedding party at St Moritz in Switzerland. Here is a sneak preview of the drone show at the party which had the guests in awe.
PM Modi washes feet of sanitation workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday washed the feet of sanitation workers at Kumbh and also felicitated them.
Pulwama terror attack: Kashmiris attacked in several parts of India
While the government says it is making all effort to punish the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack, the killing of 40 CRPF jawans has triggered outrage against Kashmiri people in many parts of the country.
Maharashtra Farmer Protest: Agitated farmers march from Nashik to Mumbai
Farmers have embarked on a 180-km march from Nashik to Mumbai to protest against what they termed as the "betrayal" of peasants by the BJP governments at the state and centre.
Saudi Crown Prince condemns terrorism in talks with Modi
"Terrorism and extremism are "common concerns" and Saudi Arabia will extend all cooperation to India and other neighbouring countries to deal with them," said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman after "extensive & successful" talks with PM Modi.
Major fire at Paragon office in Kochi
Fire and rescue teams arrived at the spot trying to douse the blaze
How India responded to Imran Khan’s ‘will retaliate’ speech on Pulwama
"Pakistan will retaliate," said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while responding to India's allegations the Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. And this is how India responded to his speech.
Imran Khan warns India of retaliatory action
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan assured India that he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if New Delhi shares "actionable intelligence", but warned against any "revenge" retaliatory action.
