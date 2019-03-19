News Video
Amid boycott call for Chinese goods, local markets register low participation
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) gave a call to burn and boycott Chinese goods across 1,500 places on Tuesday.
Lok Sabha polls: DMK chief Stalin releases party manifesto
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the DMK party chief MK Stalin released the party’s election manifesto at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Tuesday.
‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar Hun’ is now a mass movement: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad talked in front of media about ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidaar Hun’. He said, “ ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar hun’ movement has now become one of the biggest mass movement.
Regional leadership cannot be ignored by BJP: HD Devegowda
While speaking to media former prime minister and JD(S) president HD Devegowda said, “Every state has got their own regional leadership, the regional leadership cannot be minimised by any national party including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Lok Sabha polls: AIADMK releases party manifesto
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam released the AIADMK election manifesto in the presence of senior party functionaries at the party head office on Avvai Shanmugam Salai in Chennai on Tuesday.
GST council meeting announces implementation of lower GST rates for real estate sector
After the GST council meeting, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey announced implementation of lower GST rates for the real estate sector.
Under-construction building collapses in Karnataka’s Dharwad, several feared trapped
An under-construction building collapsed in Kumareshwar Nagar of Dharwad in Karnataka on Tuesday. Many are feared to be trapped under the debris and several others are injured. Search and rescue operations are underway.
Not a single riot took place in UP in last 2 years: CM Yogi
While addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “In 2012, 227 riots took place in UP, 247 in 2013, 242 in 2014, 219 in 2015 and in 2016 more than 100 riots took place in which thousands innocent people died.
Watch CCTV VIDEO: Man risks life to catch train at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai
A man, who was trying to catch a moving train at the Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, slipped and fell on the platform. The entire incident was captured by CCTV camera .
Congress-AAP alliance: Rahul Gandhi to take decision in few days, says PC Chacko
Senior Congress leader PC Chacko said, “As far as I know there are senior leaders in Delhi who think that defeating BJP is their party's immediate responsibility, for it we should form alliance with AAP, that's the thinking of majority of leaders”.
Will definitely try to work as much as possible like Manohar Parrikar: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
After hours of hectic negotiations by the BJP leadership with the MGP and Goa Forward Party in the wake of CM Manohar Parrikar's death on March 17, Pramod Sawant took oath as the new Chief Minister of Goa at the Raj Bhavan in Panaji today.
Mumbai bridge collapse: Police arrest bridge auditor Neeraj Desai
Maharashtra Police arrested the auditor who was responsible for giving a structural go-ahead to the collapsed foot-over bridge at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station in Mumbai, where six people had died.
SP-BSP, Congress share common goal of defeating BJP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “We're fighting the elections alone, we have no issues with anyone, don't want to disturb anyone, our goal is to defeat BJP, their goal also is to defeat BJP.”
Jawans more important than cricket game: Gautam Gambhir on India vs Pakistan in WC 2019
Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that jawans are more important than any cricket game when asked about whether India should play Pakistan in the World Cup, and further said that there is nothing wrong in forfeiting the game for two points.
Not ready to enter politics: Gautam Gambhir
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir rubbished rumours of him joining politics and said that the public service is an entirely different field from cricket and he has not thought of entering politics anytime soon.
Priyanka Gandhi interacts with locals during her ‘Ganga-Yatra’ in Prayagraj
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday interacted with locals in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj during her three-day long ‘Ganga-yatra’. The Congress’ general secretary of UP (East) kick started her ‘yatra’ from Manaiya Ghat in Prayagraj.
PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman pay tributes to Goa CM Manohar Parrikar
PM Modi and Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reached Panaji’s Kala Academy to pay their last respects to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Modi trying to turn whole nation into chowkidars: Rahul Gandhi
Mocking the Prime Minister's 'chowkidar' campaign, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday said Narendra Modi was attempting to convert the whole country into chowkidars after being "caught" in the Rafale fighter jet deal.
Long working hours, low salary, no weekly off: The sad state of real chowkidars
As the term chowkidar is a much-used in the high voltage election politics of the day, the actual chowkidars are a forgotten lot, struggling for basic rights as workers and humans.
Manohar Parrikar’s final journey today, mortal remains being taken to BJP office in Panaji
Manohar Parrikar, four-time Goa chief minister and former defence minister, passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.
Advertising