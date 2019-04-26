UK steel plant blast: CCTV of blast at steelworks in Wales

News Video
Air India Plane Catches Fire
An Air India Flight caught fire at the Delhi Airport. The fire started at the APU of the plane. It is the smallest engine and is situated at the tail of it. The aircraft was empty at the time of the repair work and was doused immediately.
Heavy rainfall predicted over TN, Puducherry: IMD
Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall beginning early next week, according to the weather department.
Never thought I would become Prime Minister: PM Modi to Akshay Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar that he had never thought that he would bag country’s top job as his family background is such that his mother would not have been less happy had he got an ordinary office job.
We are proud to field Sadhvi Pragya against Digvijaya Singh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Ex-CM Shivraj Chouhan said, “You (Cong) defamed saffron, you meted out inhumane torture to a daughter of India and you misused laws. So I say this with full responsibility that yes, BJP fielded Sadhvi against Digvijaya, we're proud of her.”
BJP felicitates Amit Mali, the youth who outwitted Digvijaya Singh
BJP on Tuesday felicitated Amit Mali, the youth from Madhya Pradesh who readily answered Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of citizens.
Lok Sabha elections: Violence during third phase
As people across the country vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, violent clashes between supporters of rival parties were reported.
Lok Sabha elections: High-stake third phase of polling today
The third phase of polling will be held in the 117 seats, spread across 15 states and Union Territories.
Smriti Irani distributed shoes in Amethi to belittle Rahul: Priyanka
Congress general secretary in-charge of UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi on Monday lashed out at Union Minister Smriti Irani for distributing shoes to the people of Amethi, saying by doing this she had disrespected the people of the constituency.
This is how Modi fan responded to Digvijaya’s 15 lakh poser
Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh asked youth in the crowd 'did you get Rs 15 lakhs in your account?' The youth walks up to the stage and says 'Modi ji did surgical strike and killed terrorists.'
Sri Lanka blasts toll reaches 290, MEA confirms 5 Indians among dead
The serial bombings of churches, hotels and other sites was the deadliest violence in Sri Lanka since the country's civil war that ended 10 years ago.
Supporters of Left, Congress and BJP celebrate last day of election campaign in Thiruvananthapuram
The final day of the Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala is here. The state gears up for the 'kalashakottu' (final warcry) of all three major parties. Visuals are from Thiruvananthapuram
Many dead after serial blasts in Sri Lanka
A security official says simultaneous blasts have hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
At 95, VS Achuthanandan is still going strong
V S Achuthanandan is 95. But at an age when most politicians prefer to bask in the sunset years of their life, VS continues to toil in the heat and dust of electoral politics of Kerala. And not without reason.
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur breaks down while addressing BJP workers
BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur addressed party workers in Bhopal on Thursday. While addressing, she couldn’t control her emotions and broke down while explaining her time in custody in connection with 2008 Malegaon blast case.
No Pakistani soldier or citizen died during Balakot air strike: EAM Swaraj
Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj addressed a gathering in Ahmedabad, where she spoke about Balakot air strike done by India on Pakistan.
Jet Airways staffs hold protests, demand interim funding from govt
A day after Jet Airways temporarily suspended its operations after talks with a consortium of banks failed, over hundred of its employees held a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding interim funding from the government.
Rahul Gandhi offers prayers for Rajiv, Indira and Pulwama attack victims at Wayanad’s Thirunelli Temple
Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at the Thirunelli temple in Wayanad. Rahul is contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala along with Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Parrikar, mining, jobs on Goa voters’ mind
With its poster boy Parrikar missing, is the BJP's fortunes secure this time or is the Congress at an advantage?
Two people killed in a plane Crash in Nepal’s Everest Region
At least two people have been killed and five others injured after a small plane crashed into a parked helicopter during takeoff at the only airport in Nepal's Everest region.
