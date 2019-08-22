Tripura: BSF jawans face mosquito menace in malaria-endemic zone

News Video
P. Chidambaram in trouble | What is INX Media case?
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is facing threat of arrest, failed on Wednesday to get protection from the Supreme Court which decided to hear on Friday his petition.
What is behind India’s economic slowdown?
The auto sector is facing its worst crisis in two decades with reports suggesting thousands of job losses in the automobile and ancillary industry, real estate sector has huge unsold inventory.
Why Hong Kong is witnessing unprecedented protests
Hong Kong has been facing unprecedented protests since June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent for trial in mainland Chinese courts.
Khayyam: Star composer of Umrao Jaan and Kabhi Kabhie passes away
Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, or Khayyam, the composer who took us through that journey and many others, died Monday due to septicemia and lung infection in Mumbai. He was 92. #UmraoJaan #Khayyam
Which countries’ passports are the most powerful
The Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on the number of countries a holder can go to without a visa or the number of countries a holder can go to where they can obtain a visa, visitor’s permit, or electronic travel authority upon arrival.
Heavy rainfall cause havoc in Karnataka
The number of flood-hit talukas across 17 districts of the Karnataka had risen to 86 in August 2019.
Most Powerful Militaries in the World
Global Fire Power Index assesses the military strengths of countries across the world. Countries are evaluated on manpower, budget, weapons and location. Armed forces of the US are considered the most powerful.
Reliance JioFiber launches September 5: Price, offers, speeds and everything else
Reliance's JioFiber service, which will bring high-speed broadband to homes, is officially ready for commercial roll-out.
Downgrading Indo-Pak ties: What this means?
A day after Parliament ratified the government’s decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories, Pakistan Wednesday announced it was downgrading diplomatic relations with India.
Sushma Swaraj | From Skilful Orator To People’s Foreign Minister
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away late Tuesday night. Swaraj suffered a cardiac arrest last night and had to be admitted to AIIMS Delhi, where she was declared dead.
Kashmir loses special status | What are the legal hurdle
The government sought to dilute the special status to Jammu and Kashmir guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution without scrapping the provision.
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah on Article 370, 35A
Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah speak on Jammu and Kashmir special status
Congress, CPM condemns scrapping of Article 370
Ghulab Nabi Azad said, Jammu and Kashmir, the head of India has been chopped of by the government chopped. Chidambaram said, "People of India must wake up to the grave danger.
What did Amit Shah say on Article 370 in the Parliament
Home Minister Amit Shah said the present state of Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Explained: How Article 370 was scrapped
Article 370 of the Indian Constitution permits the state of Jammu and Kashmir to draft its own Constitution.
Article 370 scrapped | What does it mean
The government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
What is Institute of Eminence? Which institutes made the list?
The IoE project for internationalisation of Indian campuses and creating world-class universities was announced by the HRD Ministry in 2017. Institutes selected for IoE include IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, Delhi University among others.
Chandrayaan 2 sends images of Earth
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released the first set of images of earth captured by Chandrayaan-2 from outer space.
Call him Sachin TendulCAR
Sachin Tendulkar shared a video narrating his "thrilling experience" with the driverless parking. Sachin is a big petrolhead.
