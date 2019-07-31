Triple Talaq passed in Rajya Sabha

News Video
Unnao rape case: Is the accident a big conspiracy to silence the victim?
A day after the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed in a road accident, the Rae Bareli police Monday lodged an FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Manoj.
How India’s Big Cats Earned Their Stripes Back
On the occasion of International Tiger Day on July 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released All India Tiger Estimation 2018. The quadrennial survey said the tiger population in India has increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018. A rise of 33 %.
No, Chandrayaan-2 didn’t send Earth’s images
A reverse image search on Google showed that most of the pictures in question were either illustrations or stock images lifted from websites including NASA. Another set of images doing rounds were, in fact, taken by astronauts from the ISS.
Meet Indian-origin faces in new UK cabinet
Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel and Alok Sharma are among the three Indian-origin ministers soon to be inducted into the UK government by new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
MS Dhoni and Sakshi’s links with Amrapali Group
Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni was a director and a 25 percent shareholder in an Amrapali group company. The Amrapali Group has been accused of raising funds from investors for housing projects but failing to complete and deliver the same.
Ahmedabad based restaurant starts using robots to serve food
Bhushan Junagade, operations manager at Indian Swag said sales have almost trebled and footfall has increased by nearly 60 percent in the two months since they introduced the robots.
In USA, Imran Khan greeted by largest gathering of Pak-Americans
Pakistan PM Imran Khan is on his maiden trip to the US during which he will hold talks with Donald Trump and reboot bilateral ties that were hit after the US president publicly criticised Islamabad.
Eliminate those who have looted Kashmir: Satya Pal Malik urges J&K youth to drop guns
During a speech in Kargil, J&K gorvernor, Satya Pal Malik urged the youth in Kashmir to drop guns.
Colonel V N Thapar on his Kargil martyr son’s demise
Captain Vijayant Thapar, was shot in the head on June 29, 1999 during the Kargil War’s Knoll assault, the Thapars still feel the “vacuum” of his loss.
Congo: WHO declares Ebola outbreak a global health emergency
Wednesday's declaration was sparked by confirmation of a case in Goma, a Congo city of more than two million people on the border with Rwanda.
Abandoned wives demand law against fraud NRI husbands
Activists and civil societies have slammed the government for turning a blind eye towards cases of NRI-abandoned wives. Many are still waiting for the bill, that offers them a ray of hope for the distressed women facing harassment in marriage.
Many casualties in arson attack at Japan studio
A fire broke out in a famous animation studio in Kyoto after a suspect spread an unidentified liquid that set off the blaze. Police are investigating the man on suspicion of arson.
Review Jadhav death order: ICJ tells Pakistan
In a massive victory for India, the International Court of Justice has granted consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and directed Pakistan to review and reconsider the conviction and sentence of Jadhav. Pakistan’s judge was the lone dissenter.
JuD chief Hafiz Saeed arrested
The arrest was made when Saeed was travelling to Gujranwala from Lahore to appear before an anti-terrorism court. The Mumbai 26/11 mastermind has been moved to an undisclosed location.
Fearing NRC deadline, Assam flood victims refuse to be rescued
In minority-dominated areas of Assam, home and land are tangible markers of identity in a state that is days away from the July 31 deadline for publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Additional block of Supreme Court inaugurated today
President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday inaugurated the newly-constructed annex of the Supreme Court. The additional block was built in order to cope up with the space constraints in the old court building.
What is a lunar eclipse? Is it safe to view it with naked eye?
During a lunar eclipse, the Earth comes between the path of the Moon and the Sun and casts a shadow on its satellite.
Pakistan reopens airspace; how this will impact Indian airlines
Pakistan reopens its airspace: Indian carriers together lost over Rs 550 crore due to the restrictions that had resulted in longer flight times and higher fuel burns. A chunk of this was for flag carrier Air India which lost Rs 491 crore till July 2.
North Bihar reels under severe flood, 4 dead, over 18 lakh affected
Heavy floods have ravaged Bihar, where four people have lost their lives and over 18 lakh have been affected. North Bihar districts of Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, Darbhanga, Supaul and Kishanganj are hit worst.
