Wednesday, July 18, 2018

The one thing that helps you keep your sanity in the summer heat turns 116 today. Can you guess what it is?

Produced by Neelima Updated: July 17, 2018 11:16:03 am

On this day in 1902, the first air conditioner was invented. And that it comes from Willis H Carrier, the founder of Carrier air conditioning should come as no surprise considering that the company went on to be a pioneer in the industry. Here’s a brief history of how Carrier made it happen.

