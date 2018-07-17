The one thing that helps you keep your sanity in the summer heat turns 116 today. Can you guess what it is?

On this day in 1902, the first air conditioner was invented. And that it comes from Willis H Carrier, the founder of Carrier air conditioning should come as no surprise considering that the company went on to be a pioneer in the industry. Here’s a brief history of how Carrier made it happen.
On this day in 1902, the first air conditioner was invented. And that it comes from Willis H Carrier, the founder of Carrier air conditioning should come as no surprise considering that the company went on to be a pioneer in the industry. Here's a brief history of how Carrier made it happen.