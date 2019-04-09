The Lok Sabha election through the eyes of a first-time woman voter in Assam

News Video
BJP unveils 2019 manifesto
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP chief Amit Shah and manifesto committee president Rajnath Singh released the party’s election manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Enough evidence collected and submitted to court: JD Lakshmi Narayana on YS Jagan DA case
In a freewheeling chat with indianexpress.com, Jana Sena Lok Sabha candidate and former CBI joint director VV Lakshmi Narayana talks about the party’s alliance with the BSP, where the TDP failed and the case against Jagan.
Ghaziabad: How tough is the challenge for VK Singh
While Congress hopes to wrest Ghaziabad, an industrial and business hub, from VK Singh – he won by a record margin of over 5 lakh votes in 2014 – the Samajwadi Party feels the Grand Old Party is not even in the reckoning.
I-T officials conduct raid at residence of MP CM’s close aide in Delhi
Income-Tax officials conducted raid at Green Park residence of RK Miglani who is a close aide of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Further details awaited.
Convoy movement: Our main aim is to provide a safe passage to our security forces, says Jammu DC Sanjeev Verma
Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Sanjeev Verma talked about the convoy movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway and its security arrangements. Verma said, “People know about this and they know that movement is restricted on the highway.
Hindu Sena workers threaten to shut meat shops during Navratri in Gururgram
The workers of Hindu Sena have asked the owners of the meat shop to keep their shops closed during Navratri in Gururgram.
Congress manifesto is made to gather votes of J&K’s separatists: Ram Madhav
While addressing a gathering in Jammu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national General Secretary Ram Madhav took jibe at Congress manifesto and said, “It appears as if this manifesto has been made to gather votes of the separatists of J&K.
PM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad
“Congress ke naamdaar ne microscope le kar bharat mein ek aisi seat khoji hai jahan par vo muqabala karne ki taakat rakh sake. Seat bhi aisi jahan par desh ki majority minority mein hai”.
Congress’ candidate in Kerala sings, enthuses crowds
Remya Haridas, the Congress candidate from Alathur constituency in Kerala, packs in a song in the middle of her election campaign.
A Deep Dive Into A Modi Rally
The madness and the Josh at a Modi rally
