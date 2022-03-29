Does India's Govt Benefit From Higher Inflation? | The Express Economist

Since late 2019, every month, Indians have had to live with a retail inflation rate. In February, India's retail inflation rate reached an eight-month high, yet again breaching RBI's comfort zone. What is most troubling is that this spike in prices has happened without domestic oil prices reflecting higher crude oil prices. What is fuelling inflation? Get all the answers from Aurodeep Nandi, India Economist for Nomura, in this episode of The Express Economist.