Thursday, June 14, 2018
Sri Sri Event: Clearances Pending But Delhi Police Prepares To Ensure Law & Order

Produced by Gagandeep Singh, Camera by Sukanya Mathur Updated: March 11, 2016 10:43:15 am

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has written to Delhi Police that the stage of the World Culture Festival organised by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living is unsafe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with many foreign dignitaries, is set to attend the opening function on Friday evening. In a March 9 letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Prime Minister’s security, CPWD special director general Upendra Malik listed four counts on which the supporting structure of the stage failed to meet standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). – See more 

