A brand new coach with aircraft-like seat units (though not as cramped) has arrived in Mumbai and will be soon added to the Shatabdi Express. The air-conditioned chair car, built at a cost of Rs 2.84 crore, is from the railways’ Anubhuti luxury coach range. So far, 10 such compartments have been built at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. Western and Central Railways will get two each, while six have been allotted to the Northern Railway.