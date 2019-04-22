Sri Lanka blasts toll reaches 290, MEA confirms 5 Indians among dead

News Video
Supporters of Left, Congress and BJP celebrate last day of election campaign in Thiruvananthapuram
The final day of the Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala is here. The state gears up for the 'kalashakottu' (final warcry) of all three major parties. Visuals are from Thiruvananthapuram
Many dead after serial blasts in Sri Lanka
A security official says simultaneous blasts have hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
At 95, VS Achuthanandan is still going strong
V S Achuthanandan is 95. But at an age when most politicians prefer to bask in the sunset years of their life, VS continues to toil in the heat and dust of electoral politics of Kerala. And not without reason.
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur breaks down while addressing BJP workers
BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur addressed party workers in Bhopal on Thursday. While addressing, she couldn’t control her emotions and broke down while explaining her time in custody in connection with 2008 Malegaon blast case.
No Pakistani soldier or citizen died during Balakot air strike: EAM Swaraj
Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj addressed a gathering in Ahmedabad, where she spoke about Balakot air strike done by India on Pakistan.
Jet Airways staffs hold protests, demand interim funding from govt
A day after Jet Airways temporarily suspended its operations after talks with a consortium of banks failed, over hundred of its employees held a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding interim funding from the government.
Rahul Gandhi offers prayers for Rajiv, Indira and Pulwama attack victims at Wayanad’s Thirunelli Temple
Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at the Thirunelli temple in Wayanad. Rahul is contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala along with Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Parrikar, mining, jobs on Goa voters’ mind
With its poster boy Parrikar missing, is the BJP's fortunes secure this time or is the Congress at an advantage?
Two people killed in a plane Crash in Nepal’s Everest Region
At least two people have been killed and five others injured after a small plane crashed into a parked helicopter during takeoff at the only airport in Nepal's Everest region.
Spire of iconic Notre Dame cathedral collapses after blaze
Smoke could be seen billowing out from the top of the gothic cathedral, as flames lept out besides its two bell towers. The cathedral dates back to the 12th century and is a famous tourist attraction.
Huge wave in favour of BJP, claims PM; Sonia says don’t forget 2004 results
Addressing a rally in Assam's Silchar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that he was witnessing a huge wave in favour of the saffron party after the first phase of polls which concluded today.
UK Police arrest Wikileaks founder Julian Assange
Police in London said on Thursday they've arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorean embassy on a court warrant dating back to 2012.
YS Jagan wants to ban liquor in Andhra. Is it viable?
One of the nine election promises made by YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is that he will ban alcohol in Andhra Pradesh if voted to power.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Life of a polling officer just one day before the polling date
Nearly 90 crore electors are set to vote in the general election starting 11 April in the world’s largest democratic exercise. We tried to find out about the life of those people who conduct the voting process on the polling date and help us to cast
Minister performs Nagin dance to woo voters
Karnataka Housing Minister MTB Nagraj dances with a group of people while campaigning in Hoskote.
Why Jana Sena’s Pawan Kalyan wants to shift this village of 6,000 homes
In Andhra Pradesh’s largest constituency, actor and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan has made pollution from the Gangavaram port as one of his core campaign issues.
The Lok Sabha election through the eyes of a first-time woman voter in Assam
Trishna Saikia is a 20-year-old student in Guwahati, Assam. This election, The Indian Express follows her journey, as one of the seven lakh first-time voters in Assam.
BJP unveils 2019 manifesto
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP chief Amit Shah and manifesto committee president Rajnath Singh released the party’s election manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Enough evidence collected and submitted to court: JD Lakshmi Narayana on YS Jagan DA case
In a freewheeling chat with indianexpress.com, Jana Sena Lok Sabha candidate and former CBI joint director VV Lakshmi Narayana talks about the party’s alliance with the BSP, where the TDP failed and the case against Jagan.
Advertising