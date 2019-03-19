News Video
Will definitely try to work as much as possible like Manohar Parrikar: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
After hours of hectic negotiations by the BJP leadership with the MGP and Goa Forward Party in the wake of CM Manohar Parrikar's death on March 17, Pramod Sawant took oath as the new Chief Minister of Goa at the Raj Bhavan in Panaji today.
Mumbai bridge collapse: Police arrest bridge auditor Neeraj Desai
Maharashtra Police arrested the auditor who was responsible for giving a structural go-ahead to the collapsed foot-over bridge at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station in Mumbai, where six people had died.
SP-BSP, Congress share common goal of defeating BJP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “We're fighting the elections alone, we have no issues with anyone, don't want to disturb anyone, our goal is to defeat BJP, their goal also is to defeat BJP.”
Jawans more important than cricket game: Gautam Gambhir on India vs Pakistan in WC 2019
Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that jawans are more important than any cricket game when asked about whether India should play Pakistan in the World Cup, and further said that there is nothing wrong in forfeiting the game for two points.
Not ready to enter politics: Gautam Gambhir
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir rubbished rumours of him joining politics and said that the public service is an entirely different field from cricket and he has not thought of entering politics anytime soon.
Priyanka Gandhi interacts with locals during her ‘Ganga-Yatra’ in Prayagraj
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday interacted with locals in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj during her three-day long ‘Ganga-yatra’. The Congress’ general secretary of UP (East) kick started her ‘yatra’ from Manaiya Ghat in Prayagraj.
PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman pay tributes to Goa CM Manohar Parrikar
PM Modi and Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reached Panaji’s Kala Academy to pay their last respects to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Modi trying to turn whole nation into chowkidars: Rahul Gandhi
Mocking the Prime Minister's 'chowkidar' campaign, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday said Narendra Modi was attempting to convert the whole country into chowkidars after being "caught" in the Rafale fighter jet deal.
Long working hours, low salary, no weekly off: The sad state of real chowkidars
As the term chowkidar is a much-used in the high voltage election politics of the day, the actual chowkidars are a forgotten lot, struggling for basic rights as workers and humans.
Manohar Parrikar’s final journey today, mortal remains being taken to BJP office in Panaji
Manohar Parrikar, four-time Goa chief minister and former defence minister, passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.
Preparations underway at Prayagraj for Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘Ganga-Yatra’
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will start a 3-day long ‘Ganga-Yatra’ from Chhatnag in Prayagraj to Assi Ghat in Varanasi. She will start the 140-km long rally on a steamer boat.
We need more people like Manohar Parrikar in Indian politics: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad mourned over sudden demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. He said, “Manohar Parrikar’s demise is a big loss for Indian politics. It is necessary to have more people like him in Indian politics.”
Manohar Parrikar was not just a great leader but also a great human being: Suresh Prabhu
Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu expressed his grief over the demise of Parrikar. Prabhu said, “It is really unfortunate to not have him around anymore. He was my good friend.”
Always appreciated CM Parrikar’s work despite being in opposite party: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed his condolences on the demise of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar and said, “I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely death of Manohar Parrikar Ji.
Former IAS officer Shah Faesal launches his political party ‘Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Movement’
Former IAS officer from J&K Shah Faesal launched his political party ‘Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement’ today. 2010-batch civil servant resigned from his post earlier this year. Faesal also launched crowd funding campaign for his party.
Manohar Parrikar, Goa CM and ex-defence minister, passes away
Manohar Parrikar passed away at his Panaji residence Sunday evening. He was battling pancreatic cancer over the past year. Parrikar served as chief minister thrice and also in the Union cabinet as Defence minister.
In Assam, turtles are breeding again – in temple ponds
Jayaditya Purkayastha of Help Earth, a Guwahati based NGO and Pranab Malakar, the caretaker of a 500-year-old temple are working extensively towards survival of the endangered turtles.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Odisha
While addressing a rally in Bargarh, Odisha, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slammed Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rising unemployment and their “utter failure” to create job opportunities to youths.
Express Adda with Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group, and Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor, The Indian Express.
Before LS campaign, Nara Lokesh seeks blessings in Andhra Pradesh
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh sought blessings at holy places of different religions. He offered prayers at a temple, a mosque and a church in Andhra Pradesh’s Mangalagiri.
