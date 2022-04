"Technology helped us scale up our homegrown brand in a pandemic"

When Delhi-based Diksha Juneja found out that her husband, Sandeep Juneja, was laid off during the pandemic, she decided to start her own business. She launched a homegrown brand called HomemadeLove.in that delivers small quantities of jams and pickles across the country. All was well until the pandemic became an obstacle. This is when technology came to their rescue. What happened, you ask? Watch the video to know Diksha's story.