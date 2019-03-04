News Video
Feel ashamed, such statements bring smile to Pakistan’s face: Amit Shah on opposition ask proof of air strikes
Surat (Gujarat), Mar 03 (ANI): While addressing a public rally in Gujarat’s Surat city today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah spoke on the Indian Air Force (IAF) air strikes.
Smriti Irani worked more than the person who actually won in Amethi: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several development projects in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi today. While addressing a public rally in Amethi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We might have lost election here but we won your hearts.
There must be difference between terrorists, extremists & political parties: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik
Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Satya Pal Malik today requested political parties to maintain the right conduct and said that there must be a difference between terrorists, extremists and political parties.
AK-203 rifle is joint-venture of India, Russia & will be made in Amethi: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several development projects in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi today. While addressing a public rally in Amethi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “One of the most advanced rifles in world AK-203 will be made in Amethi.
Kupwara encounter: Mortal remains of Inspector Pintu Kumar Singh en route to his hometown
The mortal remains of Inspector Pintu Kumar Singh, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Kupwara district on March 01 is en route to his home town Begusarai from Patna airport.
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returns to India
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned to India of Friday night. The IAF pilot was in captivity for over two days. The Indian Air Force has said it was happy that the pilot was released as per the Geneva Convention.
Standing ovation for IAF pilot Abhinandan’s parents inflight
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's parents, who are on their way to Amritsar were given a standing ovation by passengers inflight. Varthaman will be released by Pakistani army today at the Wagah border.
Social media firms not to allow their platforms to be misused to weaken country’s morale: RS Prasad
Union Law Minister asked social media platform to remove the humiliating videos of the Wing Commander Abhinandan.
Union Cabinet approves J&K Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the Union Cabinet have approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019
Whatever we intended to destroy, we got result: Air Vice Marshal on IAF aerial strike
Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said, “Premature to say number of casualties on the camp, whatever we intended to destroy we got that result”. On February 26, IAF conducted aerial strike in which terror training camps of JeM were destroyed.
‘Pilot project ho gaya, abhi real karna hai’: PM Modi at Vigyan Bhavan
PM Narendra Modi said, “Pilot project hone ke baad scalable kiya jata hai, to abhi abhi ek pilot project ho gaya, abhi real karna hai, pehle to practice thi”. Prime Minister Modi then gave standing ovation to winners of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize.
Parts of missile only carried by PAF’s F-16 recovered inside Indian territory: Air Vice Marshal
“One Pakistani F-16 was shot down by an IAF MiG 21 Bison Aircraft. East of Rajouri, parts of F-16 have been recovered, inside Indian territory”, said Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor during joint statement of Indian Amry, Navy and Air Force.
Project pilot complete: PM Modi
Minutes after Pakistan decided to release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an event in the national capital said, "Abhi Abhi Ek Pilot Project Pura Hua Hai."
MiG 21 Pilot Missing, One Pak Aircraft Shot Down | Breaking News
MiG 21 Pilot Missing: In a very brief press statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.
Modi washes feet of sanitation workers, but numbers show sad state
Prime Minister Narendra Modi washed the feet of sanitation workers who worked at the Kumbh mela, but sanitation workers in India won't see their working conditions improve as a result.
India confirms air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Pakistan
India's foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said on Tuesday that the Indian Air Force had struck at a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp. India also said that the strike was a 'non-military preemptive' strike.
Armed forces suffered due to criminal negligence by previous govt: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the armed forces and national security suffered due to criminal negligence before his government came to power in 2014, in an attack directed at the Congress.
Drone show at Akash Ambani’s wedding party
Akash Ambani is celebrating his wedding party at St Moritz in Switzerland. Here is a sneak preview of the drone show at the party which had the guests in awe.
