Updated: June 18, 2018 7:52:58 pm

Three persons were killed in an alleged gang war between two groups in North Delhi’s Burari area Monday morning. One of the victims was a woman, who was a bystander and was caught in the crossfire. Five others were injured of which two were bystanders. Police officials said the shootout is to be an outcome of gang rivalry between alleged gangsters Jitender Gogi and Sunil Tillu.