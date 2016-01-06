Sharif failed to take action against Pathankot attack culprits: BJP

Updated: January 6, 2016 9:14:00 am



New Delhi, Jan 06 (ANI): The former union home secretary and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP RK Singh on Wednesday said that if Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would have kept a control on his country then Pathankot terror attack would not have taken place. He also said that Sharif is not in a condition to take any action against the culprits, and it also shows that he did not take Pakistan army in his confidence. He further stated that Pathankot terror attack and Mazar-i-sharif attack is coordinated with each other.