Saudi Diplomat Accused Of Raping 2 Nepalese Women Leaves India: The Details

The Saudi Embassy termed the allegations as “false” and protested the police “intrusion” into the diplomat’s house saying it was against “all diplomatic conventions”. The Saudi Arabian diplomat, who was charged with confinement and rape of two Nepalese women, tonight left the country. “We have learnt that the first secretary Majed Hassan Ashoor who was allegedly accused of raping two Nepalese women has left India,” spokesperson in External Affairs Ministry Vikas Swaroop said. It is learnt that the MEA had put pressure on the Saudi Embassy to allow the questioning of the diplomat given the gravity of the allegations in the case involving confinement and rape of the two women. On September 7, Gurgaon Police had conducted a raid at the diplomat’s residence after receiving a complaint that the two Nepalese women were kept there in confinement and raped by the diplomat and his “guests” repeatedly.

