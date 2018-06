Updated: February 24, 2016 5:40:00 am



New Delhi, Feb 24 (ANI): Water woes continued to haunt residents of New Delhi even after supply in many areas was restored a day after Jat protestors damaged a key water source of the national capital. Expressing disappointment, slum dweller Raju said people are facing water crisis as there is no fixed time of arrival of water tankers. Another slum dweller Rukma Devi said they sit on roads all day with utensils but there is no supply of water, adding that there is dearth of drinking water.