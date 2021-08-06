Morning Expresso | Top Headlines of the Day | August 6
Indian Men’s hockey team wins bronze | PR Sreejesh hailed as ‘The Wall’
PM Modi to Hockey captain and coach: ‘Proud of you all for scripting history’
Covid R-number rising in eight states and UT’s, cautions govt
Bengal floods: Mamata takes stock, PM assures help to mitigate flood situation
Morning Expresso | Top Headlines of the Day | August 6
Making a case for Indo-Abrahamic accord
Indian Men's hockey team wins bronze | PR Sreejesh hailed as 'The Wall'
PM Modi to Hockey captain and coach: ‘Proud of you all for scripting history’