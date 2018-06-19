Rats blamed for eating through currency worth Rs 12 lakh in Assam ATM

Updated: June 19, 2018 12:30:45 pm

Saw those viral photos of rats having shredded bank notes in an ATM? Turns out, the story is true. Officials say rats are suspected of getting into an ATM in Assam’s Tinsukia, where they ate through currency worth Rs 12 lakh. The shredded notes were found when repairmen opened the ATM to see why it wasn’t dispensing cash. Officials have said that they have filed a police complaint to probe the incident.