Rahul Gandhi’s property went up from Rs 55 lakh in 2004 to Rs 9 crore in 2014: RS Prasad “Rahul Gandhi is an MP and he is earning his salary. If we look at his election affidavit in 2004, he had declared his property and he had total of Rs 55 lakh 38 thousand and 123 rupees, which increased to 2 crore in 2009 and to 9 crore in 2014.”

Advertising