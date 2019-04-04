Rahul Gandhi’s massive roadshow in Wayanad

News Video
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Why transgenders, the ignored vote bank every polls, have high hope this time
Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. He was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Soon after the Congress chief kicked off a massive road show in Kalpetta Along with his were top Congress leaders as well as allies PCC chief Ramesh Chennithala and former CM Oommen Chandy flanked him. IUML […]
Cong manifesto aimed at ‘Balkanisation’ of India: Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has dubbed the election manifesto of the Congress as "dangerous and unimplementable". Jaitley said it was aimed at "balkanisation" of India.
Here is what people have to say about Congress’s manifesto
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi reveals 5 big promises in the Congress manifesto
The Congress released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that it dealt with five major promises. The promises include a minimum income guarantee scheme, employment, better healthcare and more
We will bring back ‘President’, ‘Prime Minister’ post in J&K: Omar Abdullah
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah Said“Rest of the princely states merged with the country without condition but we had said that we will have our own identity, own constitution.
CBI court grants anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra in money laundering case
The Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra in money laundering case on Monday. Court also allowed anticipatory bail to his close aide Manoj Arora. Both were on interim bail currently.
NYAY Scheme: Here’s what the people have to say about Rahul’s NYAY Poll Promise
Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced on Monday that the party, if elected to power, would guarantee a minimum income of Rs 72,000 a year to poorest Indian families. We asked a few the common folks in Delhi about how do they feel about NYAY.
LS polls: Smriti Irani will soon complete hat trick of losses, says Randeep Surjewala
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, while addressing the press conference in the national capital today, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke on whether Congress president Rahul Gandhi not confident in Amethi so contesting on two seats.
Rahul Gandhi going to Kerala to win on politics of appeasement: Amit Shah
While addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Nagina on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is going to Kerala in a bid to win on the politics of appeasement.
When our government came to power, we shut all illegal slaughter houses: Yogi Adityanath
While addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Visara on Sunday, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “This is western UP, earlier when people used to go somewhere with bullock cart, their cattle used to end up in illegal slaughter houses.
We will deliver NYAY scheme like we delivered MGNREGA: Rahul Gandhi
Speaking at a public rally in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that that if voted to power the party will deliver the NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme like MGNREGA and other schemes.
PM Modi holds mega interactive session as part of ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign
As a part of election campaign Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium to hold ‘Mega Interactive Session’ with people across the India with his followers and supporters.
LS polls: ‘Its asli vs nakli chowkidar’, says sacked BSF jawan on contesting against PM Modi
Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was sacked from his post in 2018 after he made a video about the quality of food served to security forces has decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against PM Modi
Woman climbes on water tank demanding FIR against in-laws over dowry
A woman in Saharanpur climbed on water tank along with her brother alleging harassment and dowry demand by her in-laws. She demanded FIR against her in-laws. Her father alleged that Police didn’t take any action at their complaint.
MiG 27 UPG aircraft crashes during routine mission in Rajasthan’s Sirohi
A MiG 27 UPG aircraft has crashed during a routine mission from Jodhpur has crashed in Rajasthan’s Sirohi. The incident happened on Sunday in Godana near Sheoganj area of Sirohi. More details are awaited on the incident.
Over 10 coaches of Surat-bound train derails in Bihar
Chhapra (Bihar), Mar 31 (ANI): Over 10 coaches of Surat-bound Tapti-Ganga express train derailed near Chhapra in Bihar on Sunday. The incident happened near Gautamsthan railway station and four people have been injured. More details are awaited.
107-year-old voter determined to cast vote again
Ram Prasad, a 107-year-old man from Agra, is set to cast his vote yet again for Lok Sabha 2019, on April 18. He is determined to vote for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He reads newspaper to be updated about current affairs.
LS polls: We’ll give special status to AP if voted to power in Delhi, says Rahul Gandhi
Speaking at a public rally in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Sunday, Congress president said that the party will give special status to the state the moment Congress comes to power in Delhi.
LS polls: Rahul is fighting against the Left and not BJP, says Prakash Karat
Speaking about Congress president Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, CPI(M) ex- General Secretary Prakash Karat on Sunday said, “Decision of Congress to field Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad shows their priority now is to fight against Left in Kerala.
