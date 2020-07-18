African students beaten up in Roorkee Institute of Technology
Rajnath Singh in Ladakh: Not an inch of our land can be taken by any power
Ammunition believed to be of World War-II era found in Imphal, Manipur
Assam floods: Over 39 lakh people affected, death toll reaches 71
Coronavirus on July 17, Human trial of India’s first vaccine candidate begins
Coronavirus on July 17, Human trial of India's first vaccine candidate begins
Top News July 17: Periyar statue desecrted; Mumbai building collapse and more
Rajnath Singh in Ladakh: Not an inch of our land can be taken by any power
African students beaten up in Roorkee Institute of Technology