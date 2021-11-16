This widow gifted her property worth Rs 1 crore to a rickshaw puller in Odisha
UP’S Kanpur reports 123 Zika virus cases; three in Lucknow
Police: Minority shops targeted in Amravati, 60 arrested
Madhya Pradesh: Son Of Congress MLA Dies By Suicide; Police Finds 3-Page Suicide Note
Woman cop carries unconscious man on her shoulders, gets him to hospital
Police: Minority shops targeted in Amravati, 60 arrested
UP'S Kanpur reports 123 Zika virus cases; three in Lucknow
This widow gifted her property worth Rs 1 crore to a rickshaw puller in Odisha
Explained: Why Instagram is under the lens for its ‘negative impact’ on teen girls