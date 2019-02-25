Pulwama attack: Dialogue with Pakistan is the only solution, says Farooq Abdullah While addressing the media in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, former CM Farooq Abdullah said, “We know that till now we fought four wars against Pakistan but nothing happened, dialogue is the only solution. I am happy that PM of Pakistan Imran Khan had sent his advisor to meet PM Narendra Modi and Sushma Swaraj. We […]

