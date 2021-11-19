We will not end the movement till MSP law is passed: BKU President
Govt to constitute a committee to look into all aspects of agriculture
PM Modi: All three farm laws repealed
Mumbai Central station gets country’s first ‘pod resting rooms’
Priyanka to women: ‘You are half the population, seek your political rights’
PM Modi: All three farm laws repealed
Govt to constitute a committee to look into all aspects of agriculture
We will not end the movement till MSP law is passed: BKU President
Protesting farmers in Singhu celebrate farm laws repeal