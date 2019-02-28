Toggle Menu Sections

Project pilot complete: PM Modi

Minutes after Pakistan decided to release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an event in the national capital said, "Abhi Abhi Ek Pilot Project Pura Hua Hai."

MiG 21 Pilot Missing, One Pak Aircraft Shot Down | Breaking News

MiG 21 Pilot Missing: In a very brief press statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.

Modi washes feet of sanitation workers, but numbers show sad state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi washed the feet of sanitation workers who worked at the Kumbh mela, but sanitation workers in India won't see their working conditions improve as a result.

India confirms air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Pakistan

India's foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said on Tuesday that the Indian Air Force had struck at a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp. India also said that the strike was a 'non-military preemptive' strike.

Armed forces suffered due to criminal negligence by previous govt: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the armed forces and national security suffered due to criminal negligence before his government came to power in 2014, in an attack directed at the Congress.

Pulwama attack: Dialogue with Pakistan is the only solution, says Farooq Abdullah

Drone show at Akash Ambani’s wedding party

Akash Ambani is celebrating his wedding party at St Moritz in Switzerland. Here is a sneak preview of the drone show at the party which had the guests in awe.

PM Modi washes feet of sanitation workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday washed the feet of sanitation workers at Kumbh and also felicitated them.

Pulwama terror attack: Kashmiris attacked in several parts of India

While the government says it is making all effort to punish the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack, the killing of 40 CRPF jawans has triggered outrage against Kashmiri people in many parts of the country.

Maharashtra Farmer Protest: Agitated farmers march from Nashik to Mumbai

Farmers have embarked on a 180-km march from Nashik to Mumbai to protest against what they termed as the "betrayal" of peasants by the BJP governments at the state and centre.

Saudi Crown Prince condemns terrorism in talks with Modi

"Terrorism and extremism are "common concerns" and Saudi Arabia will extend all cooperation to India and other neighbouring countries to deal with them," said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman after "extensive & successful" talks with PM Modi.

Major fire at Paragon office in Kochi

Fire and rescue teams arrived at the spot trying to douse the blaze

How India responded to Imran Khan’s ‘will retaliate’ speech on Pulwama

"Pakistan will retaliate," said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while responding to India's allegations the Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. And this is how India responded to his speech.

Imran Khan warns India of retaliatory action

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan assured India that he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if New Delhi shares "actionable intelligence", but warned against any "revenge" retaliatory action.

One pilot dead after 2 Hawk aircraft crash in Bengaluru

One pilot was killed after two Hawk aircraft collided, and crashed, close to Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Tuesday during a trial run for the Aero India show.

Pulwama Attack: 72 hours on, how India is responding to Pak

It's been 72 hours since the Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. India has taken a series of diplomatic steps in response. Take a look.

What Delhi people think of Kejriwal’s bonhomie with leaders he called corrupt

Kejriwal's campaigning stood out for his allegations of corruption against a slew of leaders. But four years into power, Kejriwal looks a changed man. We asked a few Delhiites about how they look at Kejriwal's bonhomie with those he called corrupt

I stand by what I said, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to withdraw his statement on the Pulwama attack despite criticism.

Pulwama terror attack: What is Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terror group that attacked the CRPF convoy

Jaish-e-Mohammed, led by Maulana Masood Azhar, orchestrated one of the worst terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley. In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, a look at what the JeM stands for and how India, Pakistan and China have responded to it.

Modi says terrorists will pay for Pulwama attack, Opposition backs govt

A day after the Pulwama attack that killed at least 40 CRPF jawans, PM Narendra Modi said those who committed the heinous act will pay “a heavy price”. The Congress said the Opposition stands united in it support for the government and the jawans.

