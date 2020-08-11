Top News for August 11: Mitu Singh, Hidkal Dam, Mathura ISKCON Temple and More
Coronavirus on August 11, India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 22.6 Lakh
Coronavirus on August 10, Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19
Kozhikode plane crash: CISF man remembers tragic Friday
Govt bans import of 101 defence items: What it means
Kozhikode Air India Express crash: Ground Report
Coronavirus on August 8: 61,537 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India
Top News August 8: Kozhikode plane crash black box; Punjab hooch tragedy; Sushant Singh case & more
IPL-Vivo deal suspension: More than just anti-China sentiment